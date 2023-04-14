Notre Dame Academy cancels school Friday due to online threat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An online threat caused Notre Dame Academy to cancel school on Friday.

According to NDA, the threat was posted online Thursday night by a student who attended a public school in the area.

Out of safety for the students and faculty, NDA decided to delay the start of school on Friday to try to get the situation resolved. According to NDA, the situation did not get resolved during the delay so the school made the decision to cancel for the day.

The situation has since been resolved and the threat was deemed not credible. NDA has been in touch with the school of the student who posted the threat as well as local authorities.

