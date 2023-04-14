Hittin’ the Town: Rossford business grew out of a lifelong love of houseplants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the weather continues to warm up, it’s common to think about planting flowers next month. While there’s nothing better than a gorgeous garden, going green inside is also growing in popularity.

Tucked away in a small Rossford shop is a houseplant lover’s paradise. The Green Crow grew out of owner Greer Bowley’s love of plants.

“My mom got me into this. She started taking me to greenhouses she had gone to as a kid. I’ve always had plants. This shop has changed my world. I was working 9 to 5 jobs, and I took a big gamble to do this. I literally took my hobby and made it my job,” Greer said.

Greer’s husband Matt says the business took root from Greer’s home collection of houseplants.

“I told her that it was time to get rid of some of our plants. She said she’d get rid of all of them and start a business. I wanted the plants out of the house, and it turned into this. I am so happy for her,” he said.

You don’t need a green thumb to enjoy The Green Crow. “My favorite thing is when people tell me they can’t take care of plants, they kill them. I help find a plant that is easy for them. They often come back a couple months later and tell me the plant is still alive, and they bought two more. That is the best thing,” Greer said.

The shop is a place for youngsters and more seasoned plant lovers.

“We see all ages come through. Grandparents with their grandchildren, mothers, and daughters, and even groups of teenagers come in. There isn’t an age group I don’t see, and that is awesome.”

You can buy a houseplant plant or terrarium off the shelf. You can also get a take-home terrarium kit. “If you can’t make it to one of our classes or you’re nervous to make it yourself, we provide a box with everything you need to build one at home. People also get them for bachelorette or birthday parties. It’s a fun thing to do. Terrariums are a whole ecosystem in a bottle. We use rocks, soil, moisture, and even special bugs to create a little world in a glass bottle,”

Matt says he and Greer decided to offer creative experiences. “We like beer and plants, so we thought, let’s find a way to make a social community out of it. We called our friend Scott at Earnest Brew Works and asked him if we could do something with beer and plants. He said yes! Our Plants and Pints Workshop was sold out in 48 hours,” Matt said.

Speaking of events, the retail space is small, so events, workshops, and special classes are done off-site. “We offer private events for businesses, families, or groups. You can hire us as long you have a space; we can host it there,” Greer said.

A passion for plants cultivated a successful business and much more for Greer. “The friends and new connections I’ve made over something so simple, it’s crazy to me. I love this.”

You can stop by the shop in Rossford year-round or check out The Green Crow Plants on the road at places like the Toledo and Perrysburg Farmers Markets.

There are also special events and pop-up markets. All of the details are posted on the shop’s website and Facebook page.

