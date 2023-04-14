Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Strike out Discrimination fundraiser to raise money for Fair Housing Center

University of Toledo logo
The fundraiser will take place on April 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Miracle Lanes of Toledo on Jackman Road.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo’s Student Bar Association is hosting “Strike out Discrimination,” a bowling fundraiser, for The Fair Housing Center.

The fundraiser will take place on April 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Miracle Lanes of Toledo on Jackman Road. In addition to bowling, the event will also feature a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, games and music from DJ DaveKevinAdam.

Organizers say all proceeds from the event will go towards The Fair Housing Center’s efforts to promote fair housing and eliminate discrimination in the Toledo community.

Registration for the event is $25 per person or $100 for a team of up to five people. You can contact Noah Woods at benjamin.woods@rockets.utoledo.edu if you are not already registered.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was shot in Smith Park, located just...
Teen girl in critical condition, 4 y.o. child among six people shot at Smith Park Wednesday night
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
TPD: Police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pointed gun at officers
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

TPD: Toledo Police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pointed gun at officers
TPD: Toledo Police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pointed gun at officers
Lucas County Board of Elections early vote center wtvg Ohio 13abc
Why it Matters: Focusing on 2023 elections
Napoleon Elementary School debuts its new book vending machine and reading challenge.
Napoleon Elementary School to debut new book vending machine
The 95-year-old began bowling at the age of 22, after leaving the Air Force and returning to...
Feel Good Friday: A Lucky Strike