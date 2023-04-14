Strike out Discrimination fundraiser to raise money for Fair Housing Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo’s Student Bar Association is hosting “Strike out Discrimination,” a bowling fundraiser, for The Fair Housing Center.

The fundraiser will take place on April 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Miracle Lanes of Toledo on Jackman Road. In addition to bowling, the event will also feature a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, games and music from DJ DaveKevinAdam.

Organizers say all proceeds from the event will go towards The Fair Housing Center’s efforts to promote fair housing and eliminate discrimination in the Toledo community.

Registration for the event is $25 per person or $100 for a team of up to five people. You can contact Noah Woods at benjamin.woods@rockets.utoledo.edu if you are not already registered.

