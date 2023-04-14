Birthday Club
TFRD: No injuries reported after vehicles catch fire near Rada and Sons

Multiple vehicles caught fire outside of Rada and Sons
Multiple vehicles caught fire outside of Rada and Sons(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to Laskey Road on Friday for reports of a fire.

Crews were dispatched to Rada and Sons Used Auto Parts around 12:45 p.m. on April 14. TFRD says when officials arrived on scene, they saw multiple vehicles on fire outside of the building.

According to TFRD, once firefighters got the water going, the fire went out pretty quick. No injuries were reported and TFRD says investigators will be coming to determined the cause of the fire.

There was also no structure damage reported to the building.

