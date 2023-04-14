Toledo Police Chief speaks out on violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle is speaking out after six people were shot at a large gathering at Smith Park Wednesday night.

According to Toledo Police, multiple gunmen began shooting at the group around 9:30 p.m. Toledo Police had monitored the area earlier in the evening.

“During the day, we had checked on it, and it looked like there were just some people enjoying the park. There were cookouts and families there [and] at some point it obviously turned,” said Chief Troendle. “We were on the way to check on it [the park] again, and some officers en route actually heard the shots fired.”

A 16-year-old is the only individual in critical condition. Another victim is a 4-year-old. The ages of the others were 15, 19, 35, and 38. The victims were found in multiple areas near the park.

March was a relatively peaceful month for Toledo, with 0 murders in the city. However, less than 24 hours after Troendle was sworn in as chief, a 15-year-old was shot and killed at Ravine Park Village. Last year, April and May were the deadliest months, with 16 homicides.

“When the weather gets warmer, people get out of their house, and unfortunately, sometimes the downside is rival groups or people that don’t get along come across each other, and bad things happen,” Troendle told 13abc.

Troendle does have a plan in place as the high temperatures and sunny skies continue this week.

“I met with my command staff this morning, and we discussed the plan for this weekend. We’re going to have more officers out from our patrol, gang, swat, they’re all going to be out in crowds monitoring neighborhoods, and we’ll be utilizing cameras to make sure everyone has a safe and peaceful weekend,” said Troendle.

Troendle says the plan is months in the making.

“A lot of times when we’re studying our crime, we look at same time same year to see what’s coming up along with what’s currently happening, so we look at that data and previous data to see where we need to be,” said Troendle.

Toledo Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects in the Smith Park shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.