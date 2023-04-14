Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo to receive funds from Ohio violence reduction grants

Programs will receive a total of $6,690,001.99 to reduce violence and provide resources for...
Programs will receive a total of $6,690,001.99 to reduce violence and provide resources for those at risk to be involved in violence.(MGN ONLY)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that he is awarding $20 million in grants to community-based violence reduction programs, and Toledo is one of the recipients.

DeWine’s Office says a total of 39 programs will receive funding as part of DeWine’s Community Prevention Grant Program. The $20 million in grants will support the community-based intervention programs in their work to prevent violence and support crime victims.

“This program is the latest step in our holistic approach toward enhanced public safety in Ohio,” said Governor DeWine. “From giving our law enforcement officers new tools to fight crime to strengthening community-based initiatives that prevent future violence, we’re striving to ensure that our communities have the resources they need to protect and support the public.”

According to DeWine’s office, community-based violence intervention programs will receive a total of $6,690,001.99 to provide peer and community support to reduce violence and provide resources for those at risk to be involved in violence.

The violence interruption programs receiving funds include:

  • City of Cleveland (Cuyahoga): $2,103,871.39
  • Community for New Direction (Franklin): $147,881.62
  • Halt Violence (Franklin): $282,445.70
  • YMCA of Central Ohio (Franklin): $177,829.76
  • Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio (Hamilton): $789,741.80
  • Lorain County Urban League (Lorain): $657,312.00
  • City of Toledo (Lucas): $1,064,143.49
  • Washington County, Ohio (Washington): $636,966.63

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was shot in Smith Park, located just...
Teen girl in critical condition, 4 y.o. child among six people shot at Smith Park Wednesday night
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
TPD: Police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pointed gun at officers
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

University Hall Clock Tower front-view during Spring.<br />CD-959
UToledo Police Department warns families of telecommunication scams
The suspect is being charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.
MSP: Fourth suspect arrested, charged in murder of Monroe woman
Toledo Police Chief Troendle takes oath of office and talks about policing tactics.
Chief Troendle sworn in as Toledo Police Chief
Multiple vehicles caught fire outside of Rada and Sons
TFRD: No injuries reported after vehicles catch fire near Rada and Sons