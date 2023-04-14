Toledo to receive funds from Ohio violence reduction grants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that he is awarding $20 million in grants to community-based violence reduction programs, and Toledo is one of the recipients.

DeWine’s Office says a total of 39 programs will receive funding as part of DeWine’s Community Prevention Grant Program. The $20 million in grants will support the community-based intervention programs in their work to prevent violence and support crime victims.

“This program is the latest step in our holistic approach toward enhanced public safety in Ohio,” said Governor DeWine. “From giving our law enforcement officers new tools to fight crime to strengthening community-based initiatives that prevent future violence, we’re striving to ensure that our communities have the resources they need to protect and support the public.”

According to DeWine’s office, community-based violence intervention programs will receive a total of $6,690,001.99 to provide peer and community support to reduce violence and provide resources for those at risk to be involved in violence.

The violence interruption programs receiving funds include:

City of Cleveland (Cuyahoga): $2,103,871.39

Community for New Direction (Franklin): $147,881.62

Halt Violence (Franklin): $282,445.70

YMCA of Central Ohio (Franklin): $177,829.76

Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio (Hamilton): $789,741.80

Lorain County Urban League (Lorain): $657,312.00

City of Toledo (Lucas): $1,064,143.49

Washington County, Ohio (Washington): $636,966.63

