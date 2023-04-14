Toledoans to share their stores in Human Library event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is partnering with the Human Relations Commission and other community partners to host the next Human Library event.

The Human Library is a unique approach to storytelling and shows that dialogue is a powerful tool to explore diverse perspectives and fan a deeper understanding of the world around you, according to a city spokesperson.

The event is set to take place at the Toledo Lucas County Public Main Library in downtown Toledo on Saturday, April 15 at noon. The event’s keynote speaker, Matt Killam, will discuss his Believe in Kindness campaign, which aims to unite communities rather than divide them.

There will also be over 20 Toledo residents who volunteered to share their stories and engage in a meaningful dialogue to foster empathy, understanding, and cultivate diversity appreciation. For more information you can visit the the event page here.

