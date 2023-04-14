Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledoans to share their stores in Human Library event

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is partnering with the Human Relations Commission and other community partners to host the next Human Library event.

The Human Library is a unique approach to storytelling and shows that dialogue is a powerful tool to explore diverse perspectives and fan a deeper understanding of the world around you, according to a city spokesperson.

The event is set to take place at the Toledo Lucas County Public Main Library in downtown Toledo on Saturday, April 15 at noon. The event’s keynote speaker, Matt Killam, will discuss his Believe in Kindness campaign, which aims to unite communities rather than divide them.

There will also be over 20 Toledo residents who volunteered to share their stories and engage in a meaningful dialogue to foster empathy, understanding, and cultivate diversity appreciation. For more information you can visit the the event page here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was shot in Smith Park, located just...
Teen girl in critical condition, 4 y.o. child among six people shot at Smith Park Wednesday night
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Police say 7-month-old Desire Hughes was shot and killed on April 27, 2022, when Jadiah Carter,...
Man convicted of shooting, killing Toledo infant

Latest News

The fair will be held on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Allen Eiry center in Tiffin.
RSVP to hold 2nd annual volunteer resource fair and bake sale