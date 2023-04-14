UToledo Police Department warns families of telecommunication scams

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The University of Toledo Police Department is warning students and families of a telecommunication scam that’s circulating.

According to UToledo’s Police Department, officers have received several reports of telephone scams where parents of enrolled students receive calls requesting money.

In a written statement, university officials said the caller is telling parents that their child has been arrested and that they must make a payment via phone for their child’s release.

In addition, the reported calls are being “spoofed” to appear as if it’s official calls from the University of Toledo Police Department at 419-530-2600.

The police department is urging that recipients of the call do not respond or provide any information and instead contact the department’s non-emergency line at 419-530-2600, option 5, to file a report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.