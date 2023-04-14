WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: April 14, 2023
- Man convicted of shooting, killing Toledo infant
- Teen girl in critical condition, 4 y.o. child among six people shot at Smith Park Wednesday night
- Family of 15-year-old killed at Ravine Park Village seeks answers
- Police release photo of suspect in Findlay double shooting
- Two suspects, victim arrested in Findlay robbery and shooting
- 3 arrested in Monroe, Michigan woman’s murder
- 11th suspect arrested, charged in murder of Toledo teens
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs gun violence prevention bills into law
- BP contesting fines proposed after refinery fire that killed two brothers
- Fresh off of 2022 loss, Majewski announces another run against Kaptur
- Toledo Police Chief Troendle sworn-in
- OCCC: No arrests in Toledo internet café raid
- Toledo financial managers arrested in alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud plot
- Whitehouse Inn to reopen after March fire
- ProMedica announces lineup for 2023 summer concert series, movie nights
- Toledo Zoo announces names for twin polar bear cubs
- Toledo native Zia Cooke goes to the Los Angeles Sparks in 1st round of WNBA draft
