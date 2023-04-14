Birthday Club
The Whitehouse Inn is clear to reopen less than one month after a fire

Owners presenting employees with donations collected for them during shutdown
Workers at The Whitehouse Inn help clean up after a kitchen fire.
Workers at The Whitehouse Inn help clean up after a kitchen fire.(Tony Fronk)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Tony Fronk is working to get his restaurant back up and running. That’s after the wall behind the vent hood in the kitchen caught fire.

“For years and years and years, we’ve been throwing heat up into this corner and it just got to a point where it just combusted,” explained Fronk.

It happened at about 9:00 AM March 22, 2023, when the restaurant was not open. Fronk says his kitchen manager spotted the smoke and called him to the restaurant.

“Well, it was more smoke than flame. I tried to put it out, so I grabbed a ladder, grabbed a fire extinguisher, by the time I came back, I’m like, ‘I ain’t puttin that out,’” said Fronk.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to the front of the house, but the walk-in cooler and the apartment upstairs took serious damage. Tony and his wife Marcy Fronk say they were beside themselves.

“I just kept telling her it’ll be ok. We’ll get through it. We always get through it, and the reason we get through it is we have phenomenal employees. We’ve got a phenomenal community, and not just this community, the surrounding community. They take care of us,” added Fronk, who also took care of his staff members by holding fundraisers at his sister restaurant Crust Pizzeria and launching a Go Fund Me page.

Now, the building inspector, fire department, and health department have all signed off, giving the restaurant the all clear to reopen. This weekend, it will begin with bar service, which includes the patio. Then Monday, after nearly one month of uncertainty and costly repairs, The Whitehouse Inn will be back in business.

