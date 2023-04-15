Birthday Club
4/15: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Storms Sunday may be locally strong, then snow showers for Monday.
4/15: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 60. SUNDAY: Mild with highs in the mid-70s and windy with SW gusts up to 35 mph. Thunderstorms will move through between 10am and 6pm, and a few heavier cells could produce localized damaging winds. SUNDAY NIGHT: A brief shower, windy, and getting colder, lows in the upper 30s. MONDAY: Windy with a mix of rain and snow showers. Also much cooler with highs in the mid-40s. A quick dusting of snow can’t be ruled out later Monday into Monday night on elevated surfaces. EXTENDED: Partly sunny and still breezy Tuesday, highs in the low 50s. Mostly sunny Wednesday and warming back into the mid-60s. Partly sunny and breezy Thursday with a brief shower possible and highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy and breezy Friday with more thunderstorms likely, highs in the mid-60s. Getting cold again Saturday with highs in the mid-40s to accompany rain and snow showers.

