April 15th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the 3rd day in a row we will have highs in the middle 80s with a near record high. The record high was set back in 2002 at 85. An isolated shower is possible today. The best chance for it would be early evening. The sky will clear out tonight with a low in the middle 50s. Highs tomorrow are expected to be in the middle 70s with showers and storms likely mid-day to early afternoon. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds. Temperatures will fall rapidly Sunday evening into Sunday night. Highs on Monday will be in the low to middle 40s with snow showers likely. Some rain is expected to mix in for the afternoon especially south of Toledo. Any moisture left over Monday night will be in the form of snow. While most of the snow should melt on contact with the very warm ground. There is a slim chance for a dusting or coating of snow accumulation on elevated objects early Tuesday morning as temperatures hover just above freezing. Tuesday will bring a high around 50. A morning freeze is possible on Wednesday. Showers and storms are expected on Thursday and Friday with highs warming back into the 60s and 70s. The long range pattern looks colder than average starting next Saturday with highs returning to the 40s and 50s.

