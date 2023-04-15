Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Artists and musicians to gather in Downtown Sylvania for annual festival

The festival will bring over 50 artists and 14 music performers along Sylvania’s Main Street...
The festival will bring over 50 artists and 14 music performers along Sylvania’s Main Street and Maplewood Avenue on June 3 through June 4.(MGN Online)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The 11th annual Maple and Main Art and Music Festival will take place in downtown Sylvania this year, according to Sylvania Arts.

The festival will bring over 50 artists and 14 music performers along Sylvania’s Main Street and Maplewood Avenue on June 3 through June 4.

Sylvania Arts said the festival is free and open to the public.

Artists will display works featuring photography, painting, jewelry, fibers, glass, ceramics, wood and more in booths along Sylvania’s Main Street during the festival, Sylvania Arts said.

A stage will be set up on the block of Maplewood Avenue for musical performances, and a children’s art activity area will be placed near the Historic Village on North Main.

Musical acts will have local and regional talent representing genres including rock, bluegrass, jazz, folk and polka. At pop-up locations around the festival, buskers will perform for the public.

Sylvania Arts said all concerts are free and open to the general public.

The complete performance lineup includes

  • Saturday, June 3:
    • Noon Hector Mendoza
    • 2 p.m. Gramza and Roth
    • 4 p.m. Andrew Ellis
    • 6 p.m. Whiskey Charmers
    • 8 p.m. The Commonheart
  • Sunday, June 4
    • 11 a.m. Angel Tipping
    • 1 p.m. Last Born Sons
    • 3 p.m. Polka Floyd

“Art has always brought people together and defined communities, and we’re thrilled to be an art festival tradition in the region,” Ken Dymond, Executive Director of Sylvania Arts, said.

Further information about the festival will be available to the public via the Sylvania Arts website and Facebook page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
TPD: Police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pointed gun at officers
90-year-old man dies in lawn mower explosion
The suspect is being charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.
MSP: Fourth suspect arrested, charged in murder of Monroe woman
Mother suspects abuse at son's school
Mother suspects her son might be getting abused at school
The State Medical Board of Ohio voted to permanently revoke Dr. Wade Banker's license on...
Board revokes license from owner of Maumee medical spa

Latest News

Uvalde Foundation for Kids speaks out against gun raffle
Uvalde Foundation for Kids speaks out against gun raffle
TARTA transportation will be free for marathon runners and $1.50 each way for other customers...
TARTA provides transportation for Glass City Marathon
The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on US Route 6 near County Road 8 in Center Township.
One man dead in three-vehicle crash Friday
Norfolk-Southern reaches ‘significant milestone’ in East Palestine clean-up