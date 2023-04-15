Castalia man dead in two-vehicle crash Friday, OSHP says

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Erie County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Mason Road at the intersection of Bardshar Road in Groton Township.

Highway Patrol said a 31-year-old from Sandusky was going south when he failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection, hitting Danny Sullivan, 68, from Castalia.

Officials said Sullivan died as a result of injuries from the crash.

The 31-year-old was treated at the scene for possible injuries, officials said.

Highway Patrol said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

