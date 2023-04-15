City of Findlay kicks off first phase of Greenway Trail project

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Construction is underway on the $2.7 million extension of Findlay’s Blanchard River Greenway Trail Project, which will head East out of town.

“Love the trail. We come to the trail most days,” said Larry Haley, Findlay resident.

There will be plenty more to love as construction begins.

“So this would be constructing an entirely new multi-use path separate of the roadway connecting our bike path along East Main Cross that ends at East Point Landing, will go from East Point Landing under the Bright Road Bridge and then continue East and connecting to the Brucklacher park area on County Road 236, and then we continue to extend it from County Road 236 out to Riverbend Park.

Deke Roberts says expanding the trail east makes sense.

“Findlay’s growth has been over the years on the east side, so it makes sense that the trail is going to be extending out that way, although if you follow it this way, it does go all the way to the west side of Findlay to,” Roberts said.

“So it’ll connect into probably three or four different neighborhoods, just again building out some of those key connections,” Roberts said.

The mile-long trail will have a raised boardwalk allowing pedestrians to cross the Blanchard Fever.

“With this trail, you will be able to go from downtown all the way out east,”

Larry Haley walks five miles every other day on the trail. He is excited to have a new trail to walk.

“There for a long time, they didn’t, the trail stopped at the businesses right out here, and then they extended it; that was really great when they did that, so this will be even better,” Haley said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will fund over $2 million, while the city of Findlay will fund over $500,000.

The project is expected to be finished in the fall.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.