Family still looking for missing woman eight years after her disappearance: Honoring her with a balloon release

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - April 10th, 2015 was the last time anyone saw 29-year-old Tina Williamson alive, according to her mother. For the eighth year in a row, Williamson’s family is releasing balloons in her honor, making sure her name’s never forgotten.

Toledo police say she was officially reported missing on the 14th, last spotted at the corner of Erie and Chestnut.

“That’s what makes it hurt the worst is she came missing in a spot where we thought that she was safe,” said Tina’s mother Jamie Townes.

Williamson’s family believes her disappearance is suspicious. “That’s what scares me is that I’m never going to find her,” Jamie said.

Now, eight years later, they say they still just want answers, and they won’t stop reminding the community of Tina’s name.

“We’re hoping that anybody who knows anything could come forward,” said Tina’s brother Carl Townes.

“She wasn’t just somebody off the streets. Tina was somebody’s mom, daughter, sister, aunt,” said Tina’s sister-in-law Noemy Townes.

Her family says she is just one of the many people who go missing in Lucas County each year, seemingly without a trace.

“They’re all worth looking for. No matter what they have done in life, they were loved by somebody,” Jamie said.

Police encourage anyone who might have information on this case to call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.