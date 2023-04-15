Local businesses impacted by road construction in Sylvania

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple major road construction projects are underway in Sylvania and Sylvania Township.

In Downtown Sylvania, a stretch of Monroe Street is closed as the City of Sylvania works to widen the road. In addition to that project, the city is also repairing a bridge on Silica Road near Northview High School. The bridge is expected to be done by July, but Monroe Street will not fully reopen until October.

Down the road at Centennial and Brint, the Lucas County Engineer’s Office is adding a roundabout. Both roads are closed for about two miles each way until May.

Some business owners located at Mayberry Square, which is located just north of Brint off Centennial, told 13abc they have felt the impact of the road closures.

“The signage hasn’t really allowed for people to clearly know that Mayberry Square is open. There’s a lot of signage redirecting people, but it’s significantly decreased sales,” said Elizabeth Foster, who owns Foster’s Craft Corner, “I just spoke with the bakery next door and they’re at 40-percent of what they usually are.”

Many of the stores at Mayberry Square are locally owned.

“It’s the main form of income and they’re small, family owned. Staffing is already an issue, so if they can’t pay their workers it just adds to complications,” said Foster.

Although a burden on businesses, Lucas County Engineer’s Office spokesperson Michael Tatar said the changes are to make the intersection safer and easier to pass through.

“Roundabouts by their nature and design severely reduce high impact serious injury and fatal crashes that occur at these intersections by 80 to 90 percent,” said Tatar, “It also improves efficiency. A lot of people complained about the traffic signal at this particular intersection not having good timing. People would often get stuck on the Brint side.”

Even though it can be difficult to get around, Tatar told 13abc the different agencies do try to work together.

“A lot of it comes down to scheduling and what funding you have for that particular year and because the construction season in Northwest Ohio is relatively small because of our winter season, sometimes those projects are going to interlap,” said Tatar.

According to Tatar, the Centennial-Brint roundabout is ahead of schedule. Until the work is complete, some of the Mayberry Square store owners have written a litter to try and get better signage to direct customers to the area.

“We’re still open, just go down the road a little bit and stop by and get ice cream, your bakery needs, flowers, anything we can provide,” said Foster.

