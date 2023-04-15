Lourdes University holds blood drive Wednesday
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lourdes University is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross Wednesday.
The event will be on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Franciscan Center in Sylvania.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Guests can also schedule appointments by accessing the Lourdes University website or going to www.redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code LOURDES.
