Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Lourdes University holds blood drive Wednesday

Lourdes University is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross Wednesday.
Lourdes University is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross Wednesday.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lourdes University is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross Wednesday.

The event will be on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Franciscan Center in Sylvania.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Guests can also schedule appointments by accessing the Lourdes University website or going to www.redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code LOURDES.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
TPD: Police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pointed gun at officers
90-year-old man dies in lawn mower explosion
The suspect is being charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.
MSP: Fourth suspect arrested, charged in murder of Monroe woman
Mother suspects abuse at son's school
Mother suspects her son might be getting abused at school
The State Medical Board of Ohio voted to permanently revoke Dr. Wade Banker's license on...
Board revokes license from owner of Maumee medical spa

Latest News

The festival is free and open to the public and will be on Tuesday, April 18, from 3 p.m. to 5...
The University of Toledo celebrates Holi Toledo Tuesday
The festival will bring over 50 artists and 14 music performers along Sylvania’s Main Street...
Artists and musicians to gather in Downtown Sylvania for annual festival
Uvalde Foundation for Kids speaks out against gun raffle
Uvalde Foundation for Kids speaks out against gun raffle
TARTA transportation will be free for marathon runners and $1.50 each way for other customers...
TARTA provides transportation for Glass City Marathon