Lourdes University holds blood drive Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lourdes University is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross Wednesday.

The event will be on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Franciscan Center in Sylvania.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Guests can also schedule appointments by accessing the Lourdes University website or going to www.redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code LOURDES.

