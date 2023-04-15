Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say

Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO, BROOKLYN CENTER POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Jennifer Mayerle
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) - Police have quarantined four dogs who they say mauled a man to death in Minnesota.

The attack happened in the man’s backyard as he was watching the animals.

Neighbors say they heard screams for help coming from a home in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

Police say when they arrived four pit bulls were attacking a man, identified as 22-year-old Dezmond Trawick, in the backyard.

Officers struck one of the dogs with a less lethal round. The dogs then dispersed and went inside.

By then, however, Trawick had sustained extensive bites on most of his body.

His injuries were too much for him to survive and he died at the hospital.

It was reported the pit bulls did not live at the home and Trawick was watching the dogs.

They’re now in quarantine during a dangerous dog process and investigation and in the custody of an animal holding facility, Pups Under Police Security.

It is unknown if the owner plans to surrender the animals to police or attend a dangerous dog hearing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
TPD: Police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pointed gun at officers
90-year-old man dies in lawn mower explosion
The suspect is being charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.
MSP: Fourth suspect arrested, charged in murder of Monroe woman
Mother suspects abuse at son's school
Mother suspects her son might be getting abused at school
The State Medical Board of Ohio voted to permanently revoke Dr. Wade Banker's license on...
Board revokes license from owner of Maumee medical spa

Latest News

The fire happened on the 700 block of Junction Avenue next to the Beulah Missionary Baptist...
TFRD investigates house fire on Junction Ave
TFRD investigates house fire on Junction Ave
TFRD investigates house fire on Junction Ave
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later