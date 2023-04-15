Norfolk-Southern reaches ‘significant milestone’ in East Palestine clean-up

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Norfolk-Southern officials announced Saturday they have completed the excavation of the soil beneath the south track at the site of the Feb. 3 East Palestine toxic train derailment.

“We are making progress every day on our commitment to clean up the derailment site and make it right for the community of East Palestine,” said Norfolk Southern President and Chief Executive Officer Alan H. Shaw. “Today marks a major milestone in the remediation process, and we will not stop until the job is done safely and thoroughly.”

Norfolk-Southern added they will complete the track restoration in the next couple of days and work on the north track is expected to begin next week.

For a brief period, trains may run on both tracks to ensure the replaced track properly settles and is safe for normal train traffic, said Norfolk-Southern.

To date, the company has excavated and transported more than 25,000 tons of soil for disposal.

