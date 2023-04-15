Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Norfolk-Southern reaches ‘significant milestone’ in East Palestine clean-up

(NTSB)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Norfolk-Southern officials announced Saturday they have completed the excavation of the soil beneath the south track at the site of the Feb. 3 East Palestine toxic train derailment.

“We are making progress every day on our commitment to clean up the derailment site and make it right for the community of East Palestine,” said Norfolk Southern President and Chief Executive Officer Alan H. Shaw. “Today marks a major milestone in the remediation process, and we will not stop until the job is done safely and thoroughly.”

Norfolk-Southern added they will complete the track restoration in the next couple of days and work on the north track is expected to begin next week.

For a brief period, trains may run on both tracks to ensure the replaced track properly settles and is safe for normal train traffic, said Norfolk-Southern.

To date, the company has excavated and transported more than 25,000 tons of soil for disposal.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
TPD: Police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pointed gun at officers
90-year-old man dies in lawn mower explosion
The suspect is being charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.
MSP: Fourth suspect arrested, charged in murder of Monroe woman
Mother suspects abuse at son's school
Mother suspects her son might be getting abused at school
The State Medical Board of Ohio voted to permanently revoke Dr. Wade Banker's license on...
Board revokes license from owner of Maumee medical spa

Latest News

The festival will bring over 50 artists and 14 music performers along Sylvania’s Main Street...
Artists and musicians to gather in Downtown Sylvania for annual festival
Uvalde Foundation for Kids speaks out against gun raffle
Uvalde Foundation for Kids speaks out against gun raffle
TARTA transportation will be free for marathon runners and $1.50 each way for other customers...
TARTA provides transportation for Glass City Marathon
The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on US Route 6 near County Road 8 in Center Township.
One man dead in three-vehicle crash Friday