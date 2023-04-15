One man dead in crash on US 6 Saturday, OSHP says

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Saturday.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. on US 6 near Decatur Street in the City of Vermilion.

Highway Patrol said Tristin Gibson, 21, from Hubert, N.C., was with a 24-year-old from Panama City, Fla., at the time of the crash.

Gibson failed to go around a curve and crossed the center divider causing his car to go into the opposite lane, hitting a utility pole and a private residence before stopping, authorities said.

OSHP said Gibson died as a result of injuries from the crash.

Officials said the 24-year-old sustained serious injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. The 24-year-old is in stable condition, OSHP said.

Troopers said they believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

