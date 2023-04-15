One man dead in three-vehicle crash Friday

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a three-vehicle crash between semi-tractor-trailers Friday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on US Route 6 near County Road 8 in Center Township.

OSHP said a 42-year-old from Walbridge was going east when they drove left of center, sideswiping a semi operated by a 45-year-old from Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Officials said the 42-year-old hit another semi operated by Tony Sandhal, 54, from Osseo, Mich.

Troopers said the semis operated by Sandhal and the 42-year-old then caught fire.

Officials said Sandhal died at the scene from fatal injuries. The 42-year-old was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, OSHP said.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.

