Restaurant reopens after owner dies in BP Refinery fire

Wife reopens to honor her husband
By Sophie Bates
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Max Morrissey opened Red Eye Pie and Frozen Fantasty’s four months before he and his brother, Ben, died in a BP-Husky Refinery fire last year. The restaurant was his dream.

“This is was all he wanted in life, so he could pass it on to our boys,” said Max’s wife and the restaurant’s Owner Darah Morrissey.

The restaurant shut down after Morrissey’s death.

“I was actually here the last day, in the morning. So, when it all happened, obviously, it was a huge shock -- not just to us staff, but to everyone who knew them,” said Former Employee Cadyn Miller.

Darah Morrissey wasn’t sure she’d reopen the business.

“This was his thing,” she said, “But my boys just kept asking for daddy’s pizza and daddy’s ice cream.”

Her sons, Wilde and Recker, are excited to have the piece of their father back. With five of her cousins working at the restaurant, Morrissey says it was all the encouragement she needed.

“With a little nudge from some family and my cousins who are helping me run the place, we decided to give it a shot,” Morrissey said.

The community is happy to have the restaurant back, so much so that they sold out of pizza on opening night Thursday.

“[It’s] emotional. It really is,” said Dan Zugo, a customer. “Some of my fondest memories, like are 10 p.m., are just walking up to get a slice of pizza, just because I can.”

It’s a bittersweet moment for the Morrissey family but also a new beginning.

“I mean I wish he was here to see it at its full potential. This was his dream,” Morrissey said. “But we’re excited. My kids are really excited.”

The restaurant is currently only selling pizzas and slushies. The full menu will be available Thursday.

