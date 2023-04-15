TARTA provides transportation for Glass City Marathon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transportation Authority (TARTA) provides direct transportation between area hotels and the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon.

TARTA transportation will be free for marathon runners and $1.50 each way for other customers on Sunday, April 23.

Buses heading directly to the event will depart from:

Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel at 5 a.m. and 5:50 a.m.

Hilton Garden Inn Toledo Downtown at 5 a.m. and 5:50 a.m.

Secor Road at 4:50 a.m., 5:20 a.m. and 5:50 a.m.

Courtyard by Marriott Toledo Airport Holland at 5 a.m. and 5:50 a.m.

Return rides to each hotel from the University of Toledo Transit Center will leave at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., TARTA said.

Those with questions about race-day services can contact TARTA’s information line at 419-243-7433, and for those wanting more information on where and when TARTA travels, see tarta.com/routes.

