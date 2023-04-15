Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TARTA provides transportation for Glass City Marathon

TARTA transportation will be free for marathon runners and $1.50 each way for other customers...
TARTA transportation will be free for marathon runners and $1.50 each way for other customers on Sunday, April 23.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transportation Authority (TARTA) provides direct transportation between area hotels and the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon.

TARTA transportation will be free for marathon runners and $1.50 each way for other customers on Sunday, April 23.

Buses heading directly to the event will depart from:

  • Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel at 5 a.m. and 5:50 a.m.
  • Hilton Garden Inn Toledo Downtown at 5 a.m. and 5:50 a.m.
  • Secor Road at 4:50 a.m., 5:20 a.m. and 5:50 a.m.
  • Courtyard by Marriott Toledo Airport Holland at 5 a.m. and 5:50 a.m.

Return rides to each hotel from the University of Toledo Transit Center will leave at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., TARTA said.

Those with questions about race-day services can contact TARTA’s information line at 419-243-7433, and for those wanting more information on where and when TARTA travels, see tarta.com/routes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
TPD: Police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pointed gun at officers
90-year-old man dies in lawn mower explosion
The suspect is being charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.
MSP: Fourth suspect arrested, charged in murder of Monroe woman
Mother suspects abuse at son's school
Mother suspects her son might be getting abused at school
The State Medical Board of Ohio voted to permanently revoke Dr. Wade Banker's license on...
Board revokes license from owner of Maumee medical spa

Latest News

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on US Route 6 near County Road 8 in Center Township.
One man dead in three-vehicle crash Friday
The crash occurred around 3 a.m. on US 6 near Decatur Street in the City of Vermilion.
One man dead in crash on US 6 Saturday, OSHP says
The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Mason Road at the intersection of Bardshar Road in...
Castalia man dead in two-vehicle crash Friday, OSHP says
Spacing Out - Planning For The Eclipse...Some Miss Out
Spacing Out - Planning For The Eclipse...Some Miss Out