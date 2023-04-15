Birthday Club
Teenage girl shot at Smith Park dies, police say

A teenage girl who was among the six people shot at a large gathering at Smith Park Wednesday night has died, according to Toledo police.
A teenage girl who was among the six people shot at a large gathering at Smith Park Wednesday night has died, according to Toledo police.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenage girl who was among the six people shot at a large gathering at Smith Park Wednesday night has died, according to Toledo police.

Justice Williams, 16, was previously listed in critical condition. Authorities confirmed Saturday to 13abc that she died from her injuries.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on April 12 at the park located behind Mott Library on 1010 Dorr St.

Five other people were grazed by bullets, according to police. One of them was a four-year-old, while the others were 15, 19, 35, and 38 years old.

There are no suspects in the case.

Anyone with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

