Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TFRD investigates house fire on Junction Ave

Officials said the fire caused a power line to fall. Toledo Edison was called to fix the downed power line.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a building fire that took down power lines Saturday.

The fire happened on the 700 block of Junction Avenue next to the Beulah Missionary Baptist Church.

Crews were seen working to put out a fully involved fire from the roof of the building around 1 a.m.

Officials said the fire caused a power line to fall. Toledo Edison was called to fix the downed power line.

Crews told 13abc that this same house caught fire on April 5. It is unknown if the fire is suspicious, but TFRD said they started an investigation.

Inspectors were called to look at the building; however, officials told 13abc that it is unknown if the structure will be torn down.

TFRD said no one was injured in the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
TPD: Police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pointed gun at officers
90-year-old man dies in lawn mower explosion
The suspect is being charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.
MSP: Fourth suspect arrested, charged in murder of Monroe woman
Mother suspects abuse at son's school
Mother suspects her son might be getting abused at school
The State Medical Board of Ohio voted to permanently revoke Dr. Wade Banker's license on...
Board revokes license from owner of Maumee medical spa

Latest News

TFRD investigates house fire on Junction Ave
TFRD investigates house fire on Junction Ave
April 15th Weather Forecast
April 15th Weather Forecast
Family still looking for missing woman 8 years after her disappearance: Honoring her with a...
Family still looking for missing woman eight years after her disappearance: Honoring her with a balloon release
Opening the restaurant was Max Morrissey's dream.
Restaurant reopens after owner dies in BP Refinery fire