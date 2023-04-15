TFRD investigates house fire on Junction Ave

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a building fire that took down power lines Saturday.

The fire happened on the 700 block of Junction Avenue next to the Beulah Missionary Baptist Church.

Crews were seen working to put out a fully involved fire from the roof of the building around 1 a.m.

Officials said the fire caused a power line to fall. Toledo Edison was called to fix the downed power line.

Crews told 13abc that this same house caught fire on April 5. It is unknown if the fire is suspicious, but TFRD said they started an investigation.

Inspectors were called to look at the building; however, officials told 13abc that it is unknown if the structure will be torn down.

TFRD said no one was injured in the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.