The University of Toledo celebrates Holi Toledo Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The public is invited to celebrate Holi Toledo, a Hindu festival of colors, love and spring, with the University of Toledo.

The festival is free and open to the public and will be on Tuesday, April 18, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the university, the event will feature dancing, colors and music.

It is recommended that guests wear clothes that can be stained from throwing colored powder.

“In the Holi Toledo event, people come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil, to forgive and forget past mistakes and to welcome new beginnings,” said UT senior Ashwin Magar, president of the Indian Student Cultural Organization and this year’s student director for Holi Toledo. “The colorful powder and water thrown during the festival symbolize the different hues of life and the unity in diversity.”

According to the university, the first 100 people to enter the color zone will receive a free Holi Toledo 2023 t-shirt.

The rain date for the event is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Visit the Holi Toledo 23 Invonet page for more information.

