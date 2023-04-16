Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

4/15: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

From locally strong storms Sunday to snow showers Monday!
4/15: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 60. SUNDAY: Mild with highs in the mid-70s and windy with SW gusts up to 35 mph. Showers and t-storms likely, and a few heavier cells could produce localized damaging winds between noon and 6pm. SUNDAY NIGHT: A brief shower, windy, and getting colder, lows in the upper 30s. MONDAY: Windy with a mix of rain and snow showers. Also much cooler with highs in the mid-40s. A quick dusting of snow can’t be ruled out later Monday into Monday night on elevated surfaces. EXTENDED: Partly sunny and still breezy Tuesday, highs in the low 50s. Mostly sunny Wednesday and warming back into the mid-60s. Partly sunny and breezy Thursday with a brief shower possible and highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy and breezy Friday with more thunderstorms likely, highs in the mid-60s. Getting cold again Saturday with highs in the mid-40s to accompany rain and snow showers.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage girl who was among the six people shot at a large gathering at Smith Park Wednesday...
Teenage girl shot at Smith Park dies, police say
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
TPD: Police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pointed gun at officers
Opening the restaurant was Max Morrissey's dream.
Restaurant reopens after owner dies in BP Refinery fire
Family still looking for missing woman 8 years after her disappearance: Honoring her with a...
Family still looking for missing woman eight years after her disappearance: Honoring her with a balloon release
The crash occurred around 3 a.m. on US 6 near Decatur Street in the City of Vermilion.
One man dead in crash on US 6 Saturday, OSHP says

Latest News

4/15: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
4/15: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
4/15: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
4/15: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast
4/15: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
4/15: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
Summer Today, Spring Sunday, Winter Monday...
April 15th Weather Forecast