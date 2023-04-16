4/16: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

It’s a meteorological smorgasbord this weekend, as some storms could get on the stronger side from noon-6pm when a cold front sweeps through later this afternoon. Highs will then plummet from the 70s to 40s to lead off the new work week, with rain/snow showers swirling around the low centered to our north. Toledo shouldn’t get more than a dusting of actual accumulation (if at all, given how warm we’ve been), though visibility will be reduced at times. Frost remains a concern for farmers/gardeners both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings (especially the latter with calmer winds), though highs show a brief recovery to the 70s by Thursday... just ahead of yet another drop to the 40s next weekend.

