4/16: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

The return of winter: clouds, cold, wind, and even snow for Monday.
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Windy with gusts up to 35 mph and much colder with lows in the mid-30s. A few rain showers as well, mixing with snow later in the night. MONDAY: A rain/snow mix is expected throughout the day, and a quick dusting of snow is possible on elevated surfaces. Otherwise, it’ll be a cloudy, cold, and windy day with gusts up to 40 mph. Highs near 40 Monday, wind chills in the 20s. MONDAY NIGHT: Snow showers and the winds linger with lows in the mid-30s; a dusting of snow still possible. TUESDAY: Morning flurries possible, otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy with highs around 50. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s. A brief shower or t-storm is possible from Wednesday evening through Thursday. Partly sunny and breezy on Thursday with highs in the low 70s. More widespread showers and storms are likely Thursday night into Friday morning. Then we’ll see skies clear Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-60s and breezy conditions. Much colder Saturday with highs in the upper 40s early, then falling through the day. Rain and snow showers are also possible on Saturday. Partly sunny, drying out, and calmer for Sunday with highs in the mid-40s.

