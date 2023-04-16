Birthday Club
5th person arrested in Monroe woman’s murder

Kayla Sedoskey's body was found March 2 in an abandoned juvenile detention center, MSP says.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities arrested a fifth person in the murder of a woman from Monroe whose body was found in an abandoned juvenile detention center, Michigan State Police said Saturday.

Kayla Sedoskey, 23, was found dead on the floor inside the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township on March 2, according to MSP. Investigators haven’t said how she died.

MSP said the suspect, a woman who investigators haven’t identified, was arrested in North Carolina. She is charged with homicide-open murder and conspiracy to commit homicide-open murder.

Her arrest comes one day after authorities arrested a fourth suspect in Sedoskey’s death after a standoff with the U.S. Marshals Service in North Carolina. MSP said his name won’t be released until he is extradited and arraigned on murder and conspiracy charges.

Three other people, Sierra Bemis, Brin Smith, Kaylyn Ramsey, have already been charged and booked in jail on murder and conspiracy charges in Sedoskey’s killing.

