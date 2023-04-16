Detroit Police enforce weekend curfew for minors after downtown shooting

DETROIT, Mich. (WTVG) - The Detroit Police Department is enforcing a weekend curfew for minors.

Police announced the curfew less than 24 hours after three people were shot and one died in an overnight shooting in downtown Detroit Friday.

The curfew will be Fridays through Sundays from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for anyone age 15 or younger.

Anyone 16 or 17 years old will have a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., police said.

Detroit Police posted on Twitter that the Detroit City Code said, “It is unlawful for a minor to be on a public street, sidewalk, playground, vacant lot, or other unsupervised public place,” during restricted times.

Sec. 29-3-11 of the Detroit City Code:



It is unlawful for a minor to be on a public street, sidewalk, playground, vacant lot, or other unsupervised public place, during the following restricted times:



For minors age 15 years and under:

10:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/fprkwDfTqH — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) April 16, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.