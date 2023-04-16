Birthday Club
Ohio Gov. DeWine to visit local medical facilities

WTVG
They will visit the University of Toledo Medical Center on Monday, April 17, at 11:15.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and members of the cabinet are scheduled to visit Toledo-area medical facilities.

They will visit the University of Toledo Medical Center on Monday, April 17, at 11:15.

The group is also scheduled to visit the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

