Ohio Gov. DeWine to visit local medical facilities
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and members of the cabinet are scheduled to visit Toledo-area medical facilities.
They will visit the University of Toledo Medical Center on Monday, April 17, at 11:15.
The group is also scheduled to visit the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital.
