One man dead, woman injured after shots were fired into their vehicle Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead, and a woman is injured after being shot inside their vehicle Sunday, according to the Toledo Police Department.

It happened on the 3800 block of Upton Avenue at 5:40 a.m.

Officials said Levell Saunders, 34, and a 32-year-old passenger attempted to drive themselves to the Toledo Hospital.

However, TPD said Saunders crashed the car on the way to the hospital, and other family members drove the victims from there.

Toledo Police said Saunders died at the hospital, but the passenger is in stable condition.

Authorities said the case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

