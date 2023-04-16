Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

One man dead, woman injured after shots were fired into their vehicle Sunday

It happened on the 3800 block of Upton Avenue at 5:40 a.m.
It happened on the 3800 block of Upton Avenue at 5:40 a.m.(MGN)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead, and a woman is injured after being shot inside their vehicle Sunday, according to the Toledo Police Department.

It happened on the 3800 block of Upton Avenue at 5:40 a.m.

Officials said Levell Saunders, 34, and a 32-year-old passenger attempted to drive themselves to the Toledo Hospital.

However, TPD said Saunders crashed the car on the way to the hospital, and other family members drove the victims from there.

Toledo Police said Saunders died at the hospital, but the passenger is in stable condition.

Authorities said the case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage girl who was among the six people shot at a large gathering at Smith Park Wednesday...
Teenage girl shot at Smith Park dies, police say
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
TPD: Police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pointed gun at officers
Opening the restaurant was Max Morrissey's dream.
Restaurant reopens after owner dies in BP Refinery fire
Family still looking for missing woman 8 years after her disappearance: Honoring her with a...
Family still looking for missing woman eight years after her disappearance: Honoring her with a balloon release
The crash occurred around 3 a.m. on US 6 near Decatur Street in the City of Vermilion.
One man dead in crash on US 6 Saturday, OSHP says

Latest News

They will visit the University of Toledo Medical Center on Monday, April 17, at 11:15.
Ohio Gov. DeWine to visit local medical facilities
One man dead in three-vehicle crash Friday
One man dead in three-vehicle crash Friday
One man dead in crash on US 6 Saturday, OSHP says
One man dead in crash on US 6 Saturday, OSHP says
It happened on the 500 block of Palmwood at 5:44 a.m.
TPD investigates shots fired into a home Sunday