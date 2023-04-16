Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

One man injured in rollover crash Sunday, police say

It happened at the corner of Grosse Pointe and Shoreland Avenue just after 4 a.m.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is hospitalized after a rollover crash Sunday, according to the Toledo Police Department.

It happened at the corner of Grosse Pointe and Shoreland Avenue just after 4 a.m.

TPD said the man allegedly hit a light pole and careened into a tree in someone’s yard.

The car then caught fire, police said.

Officials told 13abc that the driver was able to get out of the car safely with minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police said.

TPD said, “It looked much worse than it was.”

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage girl who was among the six people shot at a large gathering at Smith Park Wednesday...
Teenage girl shot at Smith Park dies, police say
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
TPD: Police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pointed gun at officers
Opening the restaurant was Max Morrissey's dream.
Restaurant reopens after owner dies in BP Refinery fire
Family still looking for missing woman 8 years after her disappearance: Honoring her with a...
Family still looking for missing woman eight years after her disappearance: Honoring her with a balloon release
The crash occurred around 3 a.m. on US 6 near Decatur Street in the City of Vermilion.
One man dead in crash on US 6 Saturday, OSHP says

Latest News

One man injured in rollover crash Sunday, police say
One man injured in rollover crash Sunday, police say
Scattered storms this afternoon, a snowy mix tomorrow, and windy all the while! Dan Smith has...
4/16: Dan's Sunday AM Forecast
4/15: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
4/15: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Teen dies after shooting at Smith Park