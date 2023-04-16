One man injured in rollover crash Sunday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is hospitalized after a rollover crash Sunday, according to the Toledo Police Department.

It happened at the corner of Grosse Pointe and Shoreland Avenue just after 4 a.m.

TPD said the man allegedly hit a light pole and careened into a tree in someone’s yard.

The car then caught fire, police said.

Officials told 13abc that the driver was able to get out of the car safely with minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police said.

TPD said, “It looked much worse than it was.”

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.