TPD investigates shots fired into a home Sunday

It happened on the 500 block of Palmwood at 5:44 a.m.
It happened on the 500 block of Palmwood at 5:44 a.m.(MGN)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting into a home Sunday morning.

It happened on the 500 block of Palmwood at 5:44 a.m.

TPD said the unknown person fired multiple shots into the victim’s home.

Officials did not give the condition of the victim.

Police did not provide any more information at this time.

