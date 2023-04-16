TPD investigates shots fired into a home Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting into a home Sunday morning.

It happened on the 500 block of Palmwood at 5:44 a.m.

TPD said the unknown person fired multiple shots into the victim’s home.

Officials did not give the condition of the victim.

Police did not provide any more information at this time.

