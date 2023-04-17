Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine he was trying to steal from, park official says

Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.
Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.(empire331/Getty Images via Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A park spokesperson said the boy was attempting to steal from the Cosmic XL Bonus Game when he got trapped.

Carowinds medical personnel helped him out of the machine after about 15 minutes.

He was given first aid and released to his guardian.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the 3800 block of Upton Avenue at 5:40 a.m.
Man dead, woman injured in Toledo vehicle shooting Sunday
It happened on the 500 block of Palmwood at 5:44 a.m.
TPD investigates shots fired into a home Sunday
It happened at the corner of Grosse Pointe and Shoreland Avenue just after 4 a.m.
One man injured in rollover crash Sunday, police say
Kayla Sedoskey's body was found March 2 in an abandoned juvenile detention center, MSP says.
5th person arrested in Monroe woman’s murder
A teenage girl who was among the six people shot at a large gathering at Smith Park Wednesday...
Teenage girl shot at Smith Park dies, police say

Latest News

Worker killed in equipment accident at Precision Strip Friday
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018 file photo, Edward Koren, a longtime New Yorker magazine...
Longtime New Yorker cartoonist Edward Koren dies