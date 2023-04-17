13abc earns 8 Ohio AP nominations
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc is honored to be named a finalist for eight categories in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2022 broadcast contest.
- Best Anchor: Josh Croup
- Best Continuing Coverage: Your Voice Your Vote 2022 - Josh Croup
- Best Digital Project: 13 Action News Digital Election Coverage - 13 Action News Staff
- Best Documentary or Series: Case Files - Christina Williams
- Best Enterprise Reporting: Why it Matters - Josh Croup
- Best Reporter: Josh Croup
- Best Use of Photography: Dine in the 419 - Tony Geftos
- Best Sportscast: WTVG/BCSN Best Sportscast - Justin Feldkamp
The winners will be announced on May 7.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.