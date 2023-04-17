Birthday Club
13abc earns 8 Ohio AP nominations

13abc Action News
13abc Action News(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc is honored to be named a finalist for eight categories in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2022 broadcast contest.

  • Best Anchor: Josh Croup
  • Best Continuing Coverage: Your Voice Your Vote 2022 - Josh Croup
  • Best Digital Project: 13 Action News Digital Election Coverage - 13 Action News Staff
  • Best Documentary or Series: Case Files - Christina Williams
  • Best Enterprise Reporting: Why it Matters - Josh Croup
  • Best Reporter: Josh Croup
  • Best Use of Photography: Dine in the 419 - Tony Geftos
  • Best Sportscast: WTVG/BCSN Best Sportscast - Justin Feldkamp

The winners will be announced on May 7.

