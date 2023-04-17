4/17: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

We’ve gone from sweating to sweaters in only two days, as wet snowflakes continue to swirl around the latest low centered to our north. Tuesday will see afternoon clearing and highs closer to 50F, keeping that westerly breeze. Sensitive plants may be at risk with Wednesday morning’s lows a hair below freezing, yet we’ll spike to 80F the very next day (with scattered storms bookending Thursday and Friday). More cool weather is also in the works next weekend.

