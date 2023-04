TONIGHT: Snow showers possible, cold and breezy, lows in the lower 30s, wind chills in the 20s. TUESDAY: AM clouds, some PM sunshine, cool and breezy, highs close to 50. WEDNESDAY: AM frost/freeze, then warmer in the afternoon, mostly sunny with increasing clouds, chance of an evening shower or storm, highs in the mid 60s (cooler near Lake Erie).

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.