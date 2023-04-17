April 17th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Both rain and snow are likely today with steady temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. The wind chill be in the upper 20s. A few snow showers are possible tonight into early Tuesday morning. Snow will melt on contact for most of the area. A few isolated areas may get a dusting of snow tonight. A little sunshine is expected late Tuesday with a high in the upper 40s. A widespread frost is likely on Wednesday morning and a freeze is possible for some. The afternoon will be sunny with highs in the middle 60s. A few showers and storms may develop Wednesday night and then temperatures will soar to around 80 on Thursday. Another round of storms is likely Thursday night. Rain is likely Friday morning and again late Friday evening into Friday night. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 60s. Rain is likely on Saturday with a high near 50. Rain and snow are possible in time for the Glass City Marathon next Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be at least 30-degrees colder than last year’s race. Highs will be in the middle 40s. The potential is there for a hard freeze early next week.

