City of Toledo announces second accessible playground

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo continues its construction of the Navarre Park-accessible playground on Sunday.

According to city officials, the new playground is the second most accessible playground, following the city’s first being in Walbridge Park.

The playground – designed by DWA Recreation – utilizes GameTime playground components. This project was funded through a combination of both public and private dollars and is currently projected at $407,000 with $110,000 of ARPA funds, $100,000 in CDBG grant funding, and $197,000 in private funding from the Toledo Refining Company and The Ability Center.

A third accessible playground is slated to be built at Ottawa Park this summer.

