Community stepping up to help elderly neighbor save her home

By Carli Petrus
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - According to her neighbors, 85-year-old Beverly Schaar is a staple to the small Port Clinton community, and after an injury left her unable to support herself, the people living around her say they want to help her in any way they can.

“I worked at Walmart and I still don’t know. I tripped over either a chair or a table and that’s how I broke my hip,” said Schaar. “I can’t go back.”

Without any type of income or family to step up, Schaar says she is at risk of losing her home.

“I said, Beverly, you don’t have a lot of choices you know, you can’t afford to live on your own here,” says a friend of Schaar’s, Joellen Booher.

“But I really want to stay here,” said Schaar.

Why does she want to stay in her home on Alice Street in Port Clinton so badly?

Well, Schaar says it’s because she’s been living there for more than 20 years and her neighbors are her only family.

“I just want to stay here for the rest of my life If I can,” Schaar said.

Now, her neighbors are stepping up to do everything they can to make that happen. They put together a GoFundMe in her name to try and raise some money.

“I can’t just let her pack her things and leave,” said one of Schaar’s neighbors, Charlene Wiechman. “I feel like her health would decline if she did leave, and she’s kind of a staple in our little community.”

If you are interested and able to help Schaar, click here, for her GoFundMe.

