Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

David’s Bridal laying off over 9,000 workers

David's Bridal is laying off more than 9,000 workers.
David's Bridal is laying off more than 9,000 workers.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the country is laying off thousands of workers nationwide.

David’s Bridal is eliminating over 9,200 positions, according to a notice filed to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor.

Layoffs started on Friday and are expected to continue through Aug. 11.

David’s Bridal is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Right now, the layoffs are affecting 15 stores in nine counties in Pennsylvania, but it is unclear how many stores could be affected in other states.

The layoffs come as problems grow for David’s Bridal, which is reportedly filing for bankruptcy for the second time in five years.

The pandemic also badly walloped weddings in 2020 as social gatherings came to an abrupt standstill.

David’s Bridal reportedly employs more than 11,000 workers.

The retailer told CNN Business that the company is evaluating its strategic options and that a sale process is underway. It also said all of its stores currently remain open.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the 3800 block of Upton Avenue at 5:40 a.m.
Man dead, woman injured in Toledo vehicle shooting Sunday
It happened on the 500 block of Palmwood at 5:44 a.m.
TPD investigates shots fired into a home Sunday
It happened at the corner of Grosse Pointe and Shoreland Avenue just after 4 a.m.
One man injured in rollover crash Sunday, police say
Kayla Sedoskey's body was found March 2 in an abandoned juvenile detention center, MSP says.
5th person arrested in Monroe woman’s murder
A teenage girl who was among the six people shot at a large gathering at Smith Park Wednesday...
Teenage girl shot at Smith Park dies, police say

Latest News

Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the...
Fast field gathers for start of 127th Boston Marathon
Jay Devineni, right, a student at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, talks with...
GOP states targeting diversity, equity efforts in higher education
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
SpaceX rocket test flight scrubbed
A teen was shot twice in the head at a Kansas City, Mo., home, authorities said.
Shooting of teen who showed up at wrong house sparks outrage