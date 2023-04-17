Dental Excellence hosts 12th annual Dentistry Day

NAPOLEAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Dental Excellence’s “dentistry days” returns to provide free dentistry for those struggling to afford care.

The 12th annual dentistry days will take place on Friday, April 28, in Delta located at 101 Adrian St., and May 5, in Napolean, located at 875 Westmoreland Avenue.

Registration will start at 7:45 a.m. for both locations. Napoleon’s location will serve the first 100 area residents to register by noon, and the Delta office will serve the first 50 patients to register by 11 a.m.

Early registration is unavailable as services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” says Dr. Carpenter. “This day is as rewarding for us as it is for our patients. Many people do not realize their oral health directly impacts many aspects of their overall health. Helping prevent tooth decay, pain, and disease for people who don’t have the resources is incredibly rewarding,” said Dr. Michael Carpenter, founder, and owner of Dental Excellence.

A line is expected to start hours before registration; attendees are encouraged to dress weather appropriate to ensure comfort.

