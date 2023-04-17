Driver hits TFRD fire truck with its lights and sirens on, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver was taken to a hospital after he hit a fire truck with its lights and sirens on over the weekend, police say.

According to Toledo Police records, a Toledo Fire and Rescue engine was on a run Sunday afternoon driving north on N. Reynolds Road with its lights and sirens on. A 41-year-old man driving a Chevy truck was negotiating the right turn onto W. Bancroft and failed to yield, hitting the passenger side of the fire truck.

The man was taken to an area hospital but the extent of his injuries was not disclosed. No one else was hurt. It’s unclear whether the fire truck sustained any serious damage.

