“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” to come to Toledo this fall

The tour will be stopping by the Stranahan Theater for a performance on October 17.
The tour will be stopping by the Stranahan Theater for a performance on October 17.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Monday, Disney Concerts announced “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” and Toledo will be one of the stops on the 45-city tour.

The tour will be stopping by the Stranahan Theater for a performance on October 17. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the show beginning at 6 p.m.

According to organizers, the show, produced by AMP Worldwide, gives “Encanto” lovers of all ages the opportunity to sing along with their favorite Grammy Award-winning songs that will be performed by a live band while watching the full film.

Even though there will be a live band performing, live characters will not appear at the event.

“Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform each venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family,” says organizers.

Tickets for most dates will go on-sale on April 21 at 10 a.m.

For more information, and to buy tickets when they become available, click here.

