Hicks-Hudson selected as next chair of Lucas Co. Democratic Party

Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo)
Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo)(Ohio Legislature)
By Josh Croup
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Paula Hicks-Hudson, a state senator representing Toledo and the city’s former mayor, was selected to be the next leader of the Lucas County Democratic Party.

Hicks-Hudson takes over as chair of the county democrats after the resignation of Michael Ashford, who announced he would step down to focus on his job as Lucas County Recorder.

She was elected to the Ohio Senate in 2022 after serving two terms in the Ohio House.

