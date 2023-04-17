Hicks-Hudson selected as next chair of Lucas Co. Democratic Party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Paula Hicks-Hudson, a state senator representing Toledo and the city’s former mayor, was selected to be the next leader of the Lucas County Democratic Party.

Hicks-Hudson takes over as chair of the county democrats after the resignation of Michael Ashford, who announced he would step down to focus on his job as Lucas County Recorder.

She was elected to the Ohio Senate in 2022 after serving two terms in the Ohio House.

Change is coming to Lucas County Democratic Party. Last night we proudly elected @PaulaHicksHuds1 as our new party chair! We are so excited for the future and for all the great work to come! pic.twitter.com/v9eDihYV8b — Lucas Dems (@LucasCountyDems) April 11, 2023

