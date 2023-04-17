Birthday Club
Historic Hotel Lorraine to be sold at online auction

The Hotel Lorraine will be sold to the highest bidder at or above $500,000 when it hits the...
(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The historic Hotel Lorraine is headed to the auction block next month.

The Hotel Lorraine will be sold to the highest bidder at or above $500,000 when it hits the online auction block. Bidding will begin on May 5 and will close around 4 p.m. on May 11.

“The property was previously listed for nearly $800,000, but now, it could be bought for as little as $500,000.” said Bill Menish, Auctioneer. “The Hotel Lorraine is selling with a published reserve. That means when we get a bid of $500,000, the property is going to sell, but it could go higher, even much higher from there. We won’t know until the auction is over on May 11th.”

The online auction will be conducted by SVN-Ascension Commercial Realty, who is also the local broker for the sale. The property website and the bidding website are available to those who are interested.

SVN says the Hotel Lorraine is located at the gateway to the Uptown District, which is within close proximity to The Jefferson Center, The Toledo Club and Village On the Green.

“The location would make this a great location for apartments, office space and of course, for a hotel,” said Menish.

The Hotel Lorraine opened in on April 15, 1925 with 150 rooms, 150 baths and was designed by J.A. Hadley. The hotel then closed under court order in 2019.

