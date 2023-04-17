LWV-TLC to hold domestic violence, sex trafficking public meeting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County is inviting the public to a meeting on Monday regarding domestic violence and sex trafficking.

The meeting will take place on April 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sylvania Branch Toledo Public Library.

LWV-TLC says the meeting feature guest speaker Deidra Lashley, the executive director of Bethany House. Lashley will be highlighting the upcoming legislation in Ohio on domestic violence and sex trafficking and with how these issues are trending.

The meeting will also be available via Zoom. Those who wish to attend virtually must register and can do so by clicking here or visiting the LWV-TLV website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.